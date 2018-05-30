Police, regulators and agencies sign up for NHS Digital 'Shadow Me' programme

Public-sector organisations ranging from police forces to health regulators are to take part in a new job-swap programme for comms professionals.

The "Shadow Me" exchange scheme, run by NHS Digital’s comms team, has already had more than 30 applications since it was launched earlier this month.

The programme is the first opportunity of its kind for communicators at national bodies to spend the day sharing knowledge and insight at one another’s organisations.

Public Health England, the Faculty of Clinical Informatics and Medicines, Health Education England, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, a regional police force and several PR agencies are among the organisations planning to take part.

Applications to participate in the scheme close next week.

Rachel Royall, director of comms at NHS Digital, said: "We’re keen to hear and learn from the comms talent in other national bodies, so in relation to professional development it will really help the team to meet new colleagues, network and share ideas – with the end result of helping us to work more closely and collaboratively with our partners for the benefit of the NHS frontline."

She added: "I’m looking forward to meeting some great comms people and listening to stories from the team, who are really inspired by the opportunity to learn and develop their career."

The programme is part of a wider comms improvement plan by NHS Digital designed to develop relationships with external organisations.

This included a recent visit by the Taylor Bennett Foundation, which aims to encourage BAME graduates to pursue a career in communications.

NHS Digital’s comms team hosted the event, which included a networking session and a question and answer workshop centred on internal communications.

The team is also spending time on building relationships internally, holding "lunch and learn" sessions to raise awareness of the comms team and its various roles and responsibilities to the other departments.

Planning and evaluation, social media and media relations are among the topics that have already been tackled at the sessions.

