Department for Business leads on Government's flagship minimum wage campaign

Poorly paid workers are being targeted by government comms chiefs in an attempt to ensure that they are receiving the wages they are legally entitled to.

The National Living and Minimum Wage campaign, which will continue over the coming months, aims to remind employees that the national living and minimum wage rates increased on 1 April.

Another key message is that workers should check that their pay has gone up accordingly.

A series of posters and short films with the slogan "A step up in pay" are among the creative materials used for the campaign, which runs until the end of October.

Almost £1.5m has been spent on radio and online advertising, along with posters in bus shelters and shopping centres, with an in-house team at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) responsible for the PR element of the campaign.

Workers aged 25 and over qualify for the national living wage, which now stands at £7.83 an hour. Those under 25 are paid a minimum wage of between £4.20 and £7.38, depending on their age, while apprentices start on £3.70 an hour.

Workers are being encouraged to visit a dedicated government website and complain if they are not being paid correctly.

The move to motivate people to check they are being paid properly is set against a backdrop of rising numbers of people not receiving the wages they are entitled to.

Earlier this month it emerged that HMRC investigators discovered £15.6m in pay owed to more than 200,000 of Britain’s lowest-paid workers in 2017-18, up from £10.9m owed to more than 98,000 people the previous year.

Employers and about 2.2 million low-paid workers are the focus of the latest campaign, with a particular focus on BAME communities in which there are lower levels of awareness of the national living and minimum wage.

Evidence also shows that apprentices are more likely to be underpaid, so this year’s campaign is targeting the 18- to 24-year-olds to make them aware of their rights, according to government officials.









In addition, it is aimed at workers in sectors such as retail and hospitality, who are also more likely to be underpaid.

The campaign encompasses PR, social media and stakeholder engagement, alongside paid-for advertising.

Snapchat is being used to reach apprentices. So far the social-media channel has prompted 46,000 visits to the "check your pay" site – far in excess of the target of 18,000.

Facebook, Linkedin and Twitter are among the other social channels to have been deployed, with shared content promoted online by campaign partners including the Federation of Small Businesses, the Trades Union Congress and the British Retail Consortium.

Traditional media relations have been exploited to engage with employers, with the government releasing a story earlier this year that "named and shamed" employers for not complying with the law by paying the national living and minimum wage.

This resulted in more than 100 pieces of coverage, including reports on Sky News Radio, Good Morning Britain and a 20-minute feature on the BBC Asian Network.

Lessons learned from previous campaigns have been used to identify the channels that are most effective in reaching low-paid workers. These include targeted outdoor and radio advertising as well as paid-for digital channels.

Laura Trendall, BEIS head of campaigns, commented: "This year’s activity builds on the success of previous campaigns, using tried and tested channels to reach low-paid workers combined with new activity on Snapchat, which is so far proving very effective in engaging younger audiences."