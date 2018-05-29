ABC cancels 'Roseanne' after racist tweet

Added 6 hours ago by Sean Czarnecki

The show's star, Roseanne Barr, had apologized and said she was leaving Twitter.

Photo credit: Getty Images
ABC cancelled Roseanne on Tuesday after the show’s star sent a racist tweet about a former White House staffer.

Roseanne Barr targeted Valerie Jarrett, former senior adviser to President Barack Obama, in tweet that read, "muslim brotherhood& planet of the apes had a baby: vj."

Barr’s comment was met with harsh condemnation from her employer, television network ABC, which called it "abhorrent, repugnant, and inconsistent with our values" in its statement about her termination. Earlier on Tuesday, actress and comedian Wanda Sykes resigned from the show as a consulting producer.

Barr, who burst back into the spotlight in March when her rebooted sitcom began airing on ABC to high ratings, apologized for the comments and said she was leaving Twitter.

Social media users had also called out Barr’s enthusiasm for conspiracy theories, including debunked claims about financier and political donor George Soros and Chelsea Clinton.

Here’s how five comms pros reacted on Twitter:

