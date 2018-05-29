Sean Spicer launches consulting firm

The former White House press secretary's shop will be called RigWil LLC.

WASHINGTON: Sean Spicer, former White House press secretary, has started a consulting firm 10 months after stepping down as President Donald Trump’s top spokesperson.

RigWil LLC will be a strategic consulting firm providing insights to C-suite corporate and association executives, according to Spicer’s website.

After a tumultuous six months as Trump’s top spokesman, Spicer resigned from his position last July, reportedly after the president hired Anthony Scaramucci as White House communications director. Scaramucci was relieved of his role just 10 days later.

Spicer was replaced by his former deputy, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

After serving as a senior adviser for communications to the Trump transition team, Spicer joined the incoming White House staff in January 2017 as both press secretary and White House communications director after Jason Miller abruptly pulled out of the latter role. Previously, Spicer was chief strategist and communications director for the Republican National Committee.

Spicer referred requests for comment to RigWil chief of staff Kay Foley, who could not be immediately reached for comment.