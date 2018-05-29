Google creates mini-golf experience

Added 9 hours ago by Gurjit Degun, Campaign

Google is touring the U.S. with a mini-golf experience to promote the different ways to use its Home speakers.

News

Each hole on the voice-activated course is inspired by a different room in the house.

As guests putt their way around the obstacles, they can interact with the Google Home products to see how to use the Google Assistant, for example, how to choose a favourite TV show, start a party, and turn the lights on using your voice.

Visitors receive a pair of golf socks and chance to win a Google Home Mini or Max.

The experience ran over the weekend in New York, and will visit Chicago, Los Angeles; and Atlanta.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Get our email newsletters

Popular Content

News by Sector