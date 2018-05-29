Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

If an early afternoon cup of joe is part of your daily routine, you may have to find an alternative source of caffeine today as Starbucks closes thousands of stores for racial bias training (USA Today). Media takes on the training session range from "despite the criticism, it’s an important first step" (New York Times DealBook) to "it won’t change anything at all" (FiveThirtyEight).

More than 8,000 Starbucks locations will be closed for anti-bias training on Tuesday. What to know https://t.co/uZVqJmGyzo pic.twitter.com/YdAFetkkHy — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) May 28, 2018

If you want to make a statement at Cannes this year, pack black in your suitcase. The new #WomenCannes movement is calling for women to wear black (amid summer temperatures in the South of France) as a symbol of solidarity and safety at the event. "The Cannes festival sets the scene for much reported and unreported sexual misconduct in advertising," the anonymous group noted on its new website. "As long as women remain underrepresented at senior levels and on-stage winning awards, this will remain true." Meanwhile, Mark St. Andrew, former head of comms for the Cannes Lions festival, has moved to News Corp. ad tech shop Unruly as global director of communications.

KFC has called in its highest-ranking military official for U.K. crisis response. Colonel Harland Sanders will appear in the brand’s advertising in the country for the first time in 40 years just months after an extremely embarrassing crisis in which it ran out of chicken (Campaign).

Shareholder advisory group ISS could soon say whether it will back a shareholder protest demanding more information about WPP’s investigation into former CEO Martin Sorrell (The Times). Advisory group Glass Lewis said this month that investors should vote against the reelection of chair Roberto Quarta for not disclosing more information about the inquiry (The Guardian).

Two juicy insights into the White House communications shop emerged this holiday weekend. Part 1: Comms aide Kelly Sadler, she of the inappropriate comments about Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), reportedly accused Director of Strategic Communications Mercedes Schlapp of being one of the administration's most prominent leakers in a meeting with the president (Axios). Part 2: President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that a senior White House aide cited by journalists "doesn’t exist." However, reporters quickly pointed out that not only does the aide exist, he or she provided official background briefings on behalf of the administration (CNN).