In brief: Halpern picks up Bumble, Tether takes new role, Bell Pott vet joins tech board

Halpern picks up Bumble, Tether takes new role, MHP gets GM in HK, Bell Pottinger veteran joins tech board, and more from PRWeek UK.

Halpern picks up Bumble

Halpern has been hired as the UK strategic comms partner to dating app Bumble. Jenny Halpern Prince, the founder of the agency now integrated into WPP-backed The&Partnership, said Bumble "embodies the values which Halpern was built on; among them, kindness, respect and empowerment". The app has a "female-first" mechanic designed to avoid the macho pitfalls associated with rivals such as Tinder. Bumble was one of several companies involved in an email-based equal pay campaign last year.

Tether takes new role

Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has hired Susan Tether as head of corporate comms for EMEA and its non-Japan international securities business. It is a newly created role at what is the world's fifth-largest bank, according to a press release from the agency Headland. Latterly, Tether has held interim corp comms roles at ICG Group and Santander UK, having previously worked for RBS and spent 18 years at Citigroup.

MHP gets GM in HK

MHP has hired James Hill in the newly created post of general manager for Hong Kong. Previously of Finsbury, Hill arrives just over a year after the bolstering of the firm's regional presence with a new Singapore office.

Bell Pottinger veteran joins tech board

AIM-listed managed services and tech security firm Westminster Group has hired Patsy Baker as a non-executive director. She had spent more than two decades as business development lead at Bell Pottinger. Since its demise, she has been a senior adviser to Huntsworth.

Digital style win for Emerge

Emerge has been hired to handle UK press and publicity for rewardStyle and LIKEtoKNOW.it. Founded by a fashion blogger and an engineer Baxter Box in 2011, rewardStyle is an invitation-only content monetisation platform for digital style influencers and brands. LIKEtoKNOW.it is a consumer-facing platform allowing users to shop for styles they see online.

International first for Instinct

UK consumer agency Instinct has been awarded an expansion on its account with hair loss treatment firm Lucinda Ellery to include managing its US PR. This makes it instinct's first international account.