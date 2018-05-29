PRWeek UK Awards 2018: chairs of judges revealed as entry deadline nears

The five chairs of the judging panels for the PRWeek UK Awards have been announced - as the final entry deadline draws near.

Entries for the event - the most prestigious awards scheme in the UK PR industry - must be submitted by 7 June. Visit the PRWeek Awards website for more details and to book tickets.

The five judging panel chairs, announced today, are:

Sam Hodges, head of communications, Twitter UK

Laura Misselbrook, head of communications, Coca-Cola Great Britain

Aoife Pauley, head of media, EMEA, Johnson & Johnson

Julia Record, global director of communications, Dorchester Collection

Rosie Shepherd, global communications director, Rocco Forte Hotels

The winners will be announced at a gala awards evening in London on Tuesday 16 October, where the best campaigns, agencies, in-house teams and individuals will be crowned.

Four new categories have been introduced this year:

Best International Campaign

Best Cause-led Campaign

Best Use of Celebrity or Celebrities

Best Brand or Organisation on Social Media

For more information on the Awards, including the entry kit that outlines the criteria for each category and individual awards, visit the PRWeek UK Awards website.

