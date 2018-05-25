Coinbase hires Bully Pulpit Interactive for U.S. support

The incumbent on the U.S. account was Grayling, which will continue to support Coinbase in the U.K.

SAN FRANCISCO: Coinbase has hired Bully Pulpit Interactive as its U.S. partner while the cryptocurrency company builds out its comms department. Grayling was the incumbent on the account.

Coinbase hired BPI last month, said Suthers, who joined the company from Grayling, where he oversaw the Coinbase account.

Agency partner Ben LaBolt, who oversees strategic communications, is the lead on the account.

"BPI is excited to have the opportunity to engage with Coinbase as the company works to promote a more open and equitable financial system while being very mindful about compliance as it helps a much broader set of consumers and institutions access cryptocurrency," LaBolt said, via email.

Grayling worked on external communications, media relations, crisis communications, and other areas, according to Alan Dunton, MD of San Francisco at Grayling.

"Grayling was hired to bring order to Coinbase’s communications function with the upfront understanding that the work would eventually transition to internal resources to manage," said Dunton, via email.

Coinbase has a $1.6 billion valuation, having raised $217 million from investors. It has more than 20 million users and $150 billion-plus in alternative currencies traded.

Coinbase is building out its communications team under the leadership of Rachael Horwitz, VP of comms. Horwitz joined the company from Spark Capital, one of Coinbase’s Series D investors, and was tasked with building the comms and marketing function from the ground up. She is based in San Francisco and reporting to president and COO Asif Hirji.