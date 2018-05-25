Patrón Tequila targets 'spirits aficionados' with U.S. tour

Patrón Tequila is touring the U.S. with a series of pop-ups to serve Americans bespoke cocktails.

The Patrón the Summer activation is kicking off on Friday at the Jazz Festival in Jacksonville, Florida. Visitors will be encouraged to use the brand’s digital ordering system which determines which cocktail is best suited to their palate.

The experience includes an area with a VR experience to take guests to the Patrón distillery in Jalisco, Mexico. There is also a "Bicycle Bar" with Patrón ice lollies and the Splash Room where users can take pictures to share on social.

"Consumer demand for interesting spins on cocktails continues to grow, fuelled by an ever-increasing rise in out-of-the-box creativity from bartenders and even the amateur mixologist at home using local ingredients and flavour inspirations," said Lee Applbaum, global CMO at Patron Tequila.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.