Jaguar Land Rover names PR lead to CXO post in restructure of marcoms and related functions

Jaguar Land Rover has today revealed a complete restructure of its marketing, sales, service and PR functions, putting its top consumer comms professional at the head of all marketing communications and customer experience.

Under the leadership of Felix Brautigam, board member of Jaguar Land Rover and chief commercial officer, the firm has formed a new commercial function comprising customer experience, product marketing, market performance, customer service and planning, as well as the regions China, North America, UK, Europe and Overseas.

Fiona Pargeter (pictured), the firm's global PR communications director since 2012, has been given the new position of customer experience director (CXO), responsible for all marketing communications, experiential marketing, customer insights and PR.

The other key people reporting to Brautigam include Jeremy Hicks, currently UK regional director, who takes the new role of market performance director, leading network development and all revenue streams, including fleet, business and approved re-owned vehicle sales.

He will be replaced in the UK by Rawdon Glover, currently global customer service director. Reporting to him, Anthony Bradbury, currently global comms director, will assume the role of UK marketing director.

Also reporting to Brautigam is Richard Shore, currently serving as Jaguar Land Rover China CFO - who is given the new title of planning director - and Finbar McFall who retains his position as product marketing director.

Regional directors will continue to report to Felix Brautigam.

Meanwhile Helen McLintock, global corporate affairs director, will now report directly to Jaguar Land Rover CEO Dr Ralf Speth. She retains responsibilities for corporate affairs, government affairs and the responsible business function.

Brautigam said: "This restructuring brings key functions together, making us fit for the future and enabling us to delight customers, strengthen our brands, define outstanding products and drive success – success derived from better responding to our customers’ needs that are changing as quickly as the communications landscape is being revolutionised."

The new appointments at Britain’s biggest automotive manufacturer are effective from 2 July.

Senior PR figures

The restructure does not change the titles of other senior comms executives at JLR, including head of UK PR, Ken McConomy, a decade-long veteran of the firm; international PR director Gabi Whitfield; head of global PR brand and partnerships Laura Wood; and product PR director Richard Agnew.

JLR employs around 43,000 people globally and claims to support 240,000 more jobs through its retailers, suppliers and local businesses. Manufacturing is centred in the UK, with additional plants in China, Brazil, Austria and Slovakia.

In 2017 Jaguar Land Rover sold 621,109 vehicles in 130 countries, with more than 80 per cent vehicles being sold abroad.

It was also among the winners at the 2017 PRWeek UK Awards.