Breakfast Briefing: Visa suspends commercial work with Morgan Freeman

The actor was accused of sexual harassment by eight women this week.

Visa is stepping away from Morgan Freeman after the actor was accused of sexual harassment by eight women. Visa aid on Thursday that it is "suspending" its relationship with the actor, who has done voiceover and other commercial work for the brand (Daily News).

Harvey Weinstein surrendered to authorities in New York on Friday morning. The disgraced movie mogul turned himself in to police on charges that he raped one woman and forced another to perform oral sex on him (New York Times). Accusations of sexual harassment and abuse against Weinstein were a watershed movement in the #MeToo movement last year (Washington Post).

A number of U.S.-based websites aren’t working in Europe this morning, after the GDPR data privacy law went into effect. Newspaper websites owned by Tronc and the app Instapaper were among the sites blocking European visitors this morning as their owners scrambled to reach compliance with the law (Wall Street Journal).

Here’s the story of how one Washington, DC, lobbying shop got tied up with embattled Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Squire Patton Boggs struck up a strategic alliance with Cohen last year, despite the warnings of top lobbyists at the firm (Politico).

Russian operatives bought ads on Facebook targeting Hispanic-Americans in the months after President Donald Trump’s 2016 election victory to inflame tensions over immigration (USA Today). Previous investigations have found that more than half of Russian-bought Facebook ads during the 2016 campaign focused on inflaming tensions over race (USA Today).