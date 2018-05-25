GDPR: what PR pros need to know as data shakeup kicks in

As General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) comes into effect from today (25 May), PRWeek looks at the risks and opportunities, what the public thinks and how the Government plans to increase awareness.

Far-reaching implications

General Data Protection Regulation is a beefed-up version of existing data protection laws that aims to put people in charge of their personal data, but which could also have far-reaching implications for the PR and comms industry.

PRWeek takes an in-depth look at the risks and opportunities for the industry from the biggest shake-up of personal data in a generation

Public campaigns

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) is planning a series of campaigns over the coming three years to educate the public about its rights under the new general data protection regulation (GDPR), which comes into force today.

'Awareness isn't great': ICO plans campaign to educate public about GDPR rights

Opportunity for PR and comms

The impact of GDPR on the direct marketing industry could present a huge opportunity for the PR and comms industry to meet clients' needs in a brave new world:

Read more: GDPR and direct marketing – an opportunity for PR and comms?

Public perceptions

Three quarters of the public would end their relationship with a company or organisation which mishandled their personal data, an exclusive poll for PRWeek has found.

Click to find out what else our GDPR survey highlighted



GDPR & reputation – a legal standpoint

Defamation cases may be waning but GDPR provides fresh firepower in the claimant's reputational arsenal

