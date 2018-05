PRWeek associate news editor Diana Bradley is back on the show, this time as a special guest, talking about her role and the latest in consumer PR news.

So many memes, so little time.

This week's podcast features the return of Steve Barrett to the A mic. He's joined by Frank Washkuch and Diana Bradley. The crew discuss Diana's role as associate news editor, the dismissal of a lawsuit against Weber Shandwick, Kanye West's search for a publicist, the "by age 35" meme, and more.