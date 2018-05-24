What 8 brands think you should have done by age 35

Added 3 hours ago by Diana Bradley

Not only should you have saved twice your salary, you should also have eaten at least two times your weight in guacamole.

Hey, 35-year-olds. Brands want you to know what you should have done by this point in your life.

And if you haven’t, you’re out of luck.

The condescending meme was inspired by a controversial MarketWatch tweet, posted this month, with the text, "By 35, you should have twice your salary saved, according to retirement experts." It linked to an (overly optimistic) article about how your finances should shape up in your 30s.

The MarketWatch tweet was not well received, inspiring many on the social network to post their own spoofs of what should be done by the age of 35.

8 brands got involved, showing they aren’t as tone deaf as the original tweet.

DiGiorno

Nesquik U.S.A.

Denny's

Chipotle

Butterfinger

Comedy Central

U.S. Women's National Soccer Team

Monterey Bay Aquarium

