What 8 brands think you should have done by age 35

Not only should you have saved twice your salary, you should also have eaten at least two times your weight in guacamole.

Hey, 35-year-olds. Brands want you to know what you should have done by this point in your life.

And if you haven’t, you’re out of luck.

The condescending meme was inspired by a controversial MarketWatch tweet, posted this month, with the text, "By 35, you should have twice your salary saved, according to retirement experts." It linked to an (overly optimistic) article about how your finances should shape up in your 30s.

By 35, you should have twice your salary saved, according to retirement experts: https://t.co/QoVA6EFpHJ — MarketWatch (@MarketWatch) May 12, 2018

The MarketWatch tweet was not well received, inspiring many on the social network to post their own spoofs of what should be done by the age of 35.

8 brands got involved, showing they aren’t as tone deaf as the original tweet.

DiGiorno

By age 35 you should have forgotten how many pizzas you’ve consumed because the number is too high to count and you have better things to do like preheat the oven and eat another pizza also Twitter should’ve never given us 280 characters that was a mistake. — DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) May 22, 2018

Nesquik U.S.A.

By age 35 you should have mastered your chocolate to milk ratio. — Nesquik USA (@NesquikUSA) May 22, 2018

Denny's

by age 35 you should have your weight in to-go boxes in the fridge. — Denny's (@DennysDiner) May 24, 2018

Chipotle

By age 35, you should have eaten at least 2x your weight in guac. — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) May 22, 2018

Butterfinger

By 35 you should have come to accept that Butterfinger is going to stick to your teeth but you’re going to enjoy it anyways. — Butterfinger (@Butterfinger) May 23, 2018

Comedy Central

By age 35, you should have saved up enough money to pay for that forest you burned down. pic.twitter.com/MizZw5S1JL — Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) May 22, 2018

U.S. Women's National Soccer Team

By age 35 you should have won 2 FIFA Player of the Year awards, 2 Olympic gold medals, a World Cup and World Cup Golden Ball. pic.twitter.com/L1ncIM5wZp — U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) May 22, 2018

Monterey Bay Aquarium