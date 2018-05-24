Breakfast Briefing: Facebook's anti-fake-news campaign includes a short film

Let’s go inside Facebook’s anti-fake-news campaign, which includes a 12-minute short film directed by Academy Award winner Morgan Neville featuring Facebook employees talking about the challenges of combating misinformation (Quartz). The push also includes an ad campaign and the "Inside Feed" website (Mashable).

What’s in store for Starbucks employees attending racial bias training next Tuesday? Video messages from company executives and the rapper Common, as well as tips on what they can do to make stores more welcoming. About 175,000 Starbucks employees are expected to attend the training sessions on Tuesday (USA Today).

North Korea’s government took the unusual step of inviting international media to the dismantling of a nuclear site in the northeastern part of the country on Thursday morning. The media event took place shortly after the country’s regime called Vice President Mike Pence a "political dummy" amid growing doubts the planned summit between dictator Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump will take place next month (Associated Press).

Sometimes even rocket scientists don’t understand the basics of how the media works. Interplanetary tycoon Elon Musk took shots at coverage of Tesla in a long Twitter rant on Wednesday (CNBC), suggesting media coverage is driven by advertising from Big Oil and traditional automakers (Bloomberg). (Surely both must be disappointed by the tenor of their press clips if that’s the case). Musk suggested he could launch a crowdsourced platform, unironically called "Pravda," that could rank journalists on their trustworthiness (CNN).

Going to create a site where the public can rate the core truth of any article & track the credibility score over time of each journalist, editor & publication. Thinking of calling it Pravda … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 23, 2018

Huntsworth hints at deals to come. The holding company said in a trading update on Thursday morning that its communications division, a group that includes Grayling, Red, and Citigate, was performing in-line with expectations in the first four months of the year. Huntsworth added that it is in a "strong financial position" and interested in acquisitions.