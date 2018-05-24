In brief: Premier sells division employing 30 staff, AmEx lead Bain moves on, Green to chair Global Alliance

Premier sells division employing 30 staff, AmEx lead Bain moves on, Green to chair Global Alliance, London boat event hires Make Honey, and more from PRWeek UK.

Premier sells division employing 30 staff

Premier Comms has sold its DVD Authoring and Digital Platform Delivery division to content and digital firm Visual Data Media Services. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The division's revenues and 30 staff were included in Premier's £19.9m revenue for 2017 and 175 headcount as listed in the new 2018 PRWeek Top 150.

John Reiss, executive chair of Premier, said: "The businesses divested are successful and well respected, but non-core to Premier’s ongoing strategy. We have some specific areas for growth in our sights and it was now timely to clear the way for that expansion."

AmEx lead Bain moves on

Global insurance brokerage, risk manager and consultancy Gallagher has taken on Alison Bain (below) as EMEA head of comms and marketing, based in London. Prior to joining Gallagher, Alison worked for American Express where she led international brand, comms and marketing. She has also worked for Publicis and Ogilvy in both the UK and the US.

Green to chair Global Alliance

Justin Green has been elected chair of the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management. He takes up the post on 30 June 2019 for a two-year term. He is a former president of the Public Relations Institute of Ireland, a global ambassador for the African Public Relations Association and currently MD of Wide Awake Communications.

The current chair is Spain's José Manuel Velasco, who is in the middle of his term. Immediate past chairs also serve on the board; the current incumbent of that post is Gregor Halff of Singapore, who was chair from 2015 to 2017.

London boat event hires Make Honey

Chinese sports promoter Tian Rong Sports has appointed Make Honey as the lead agency for the F1H2O London Grand Prix, the UK leg of an international powerboat racing championship. It is the event's first visit to London in 30 years. Make Honey is the consumer arm of tech and Chinese brand specialist The Honey Partnership.

Conference duo hire Propeller PR

Online retail trade body IMRG and exhibition business CloserStill Media have taken on Propeller PR to promote their newly integrated trio of conferences: ad:tech; Technology for Marketing; and eCommerce Expo.

Building brief for Perceptive

Construction Scotland Innovation Centre (CSIC) has appointed Perceptive Communicators to handle its external communications. The one-year contract was awarded after a five-way pitch.

GingerComms gets Glason

Ellie Glason has joined research and news generation agency GingerComms in the new role of associate director, following five years as creative director at lifestyle agency Wild Card and its sister Wild West.

Waste win for 8848

National waste management company CSG has appointed Staffordshire-based, full-service agency 8848 Communications to handle its UK consumer and trade PR, and to work on its specialist sub-divisions Oil Monster and Willacy Oil Services.