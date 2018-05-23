Coinbase hires Grayling's Elliott Suthers as second comms staffer

SAN FRANCISCO: Coinbase has hired Grayling veteran Elliott Suthers as director of communications, its second comms-focused role.

In the newly created, San Francisco-based position, Suthers said he will handle brand building, media relations, crisis comms, and editorial content for the institutional side of Coinbase’s business.

"The company is growing so quickly, they need to build out a stellar comms team," Suthers said. "I’m extremely excited to join the company as it works to redefine what finance looks like for the next decade."

He added that he expects to have a team in place by the end of the year. After starting in the role on Monday, Suthers is reporting to Rachael Horwitz, VP of comms, who was hired in April.

Coinbase’s institutional business, which provides products and services for institutional investors, launched this month. Its services include Coinbase Prime, a platform for institutional investors trading crypto; Coinbase Markets, a centralized pool of liquidity for all its products; Coinbase Custody, a crypto storage solution; and Coinbase Institutional Coverage Group, a team dedicated to providing client services, the company said in a blog post.

Suthers was most recently SVP at Grayling, where he handled the Coinbase account for the past seven months. He has also served as VP of enterprise and policy at Highwire PR and VP at Spector & Associates. Suthers also worked on Sen. John McCain’s (R-AZ) 2008 presidential run John Huntsman’s 2012 bid for the White House.

Coinbase stopped working with Grayling in the U.S. about a month ago, though it continues to partner with the firm in the U.K., he said.

The firm declined to comment on Suthers' exit.