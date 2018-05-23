Breakfast Briefing: Trump to pare down White House comms team

Plus: Why a quiet search for a second headquarters is working for Apple.

President Donald Trump has asked top aides to pare down the White House communications team by dismissing mid-level and junior staffers in an effort to stop leaks (Politico). Trump is also pushing the "SPYGATE" narrative--involving allegations of campaign snooping, not the New England Patriots this time--in Wednesday morning tweets.

SPYGATE could be one of the biggest political scandals in history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

There’s more than one way to search for an HQ2. Apple is conducting a much quieter national search for a location for its second headquarters, without the elimination rounds--and earned media benefits--of Amazon’s much-discussed HQ2 search (Wall Street Journal).

U.S.A. Gymnastics head to apologize. Kerry Perry is set to apologize to Larry Nassar’s victims when she testifies in front of a House of Representatives subcommittee on Wednesday (Reuters). She’s also expected to say the organization is in mediation talks with women who have sued the governing body (USA Today).

Watch this announcement today: The leader of NYC Transit is set to unveil his plan for fixing New York City’s subways. It’s not expected to be painless by any measure for commuters, with extensive night and weekend work to fix signal problems at a $37 billion price tag over a decade (Daily News).

This isn’t helpful for anyone. The EPA reportedly barred journalists from the Associated Press and CNN from covering a Tuesday event on the effects of chemicals on drinking water (CNN) in a move that’s only led to more bad press for the federal agency (Ars Technica). Embattled EPA administrator Scott Pruitt said at the event that clean drinking water is a "national priority." (WSJ).