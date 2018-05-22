Former CIA spokesperson Kali Caldwell joins Edelman

WASHINGTON: Former CIA spokesperson Kali Caldwell has joined Edelman’s crisis and reputation risk practice as VP.

Caldwell said she started in the role on Monday. Harlan Loeb is leading Edelman’s crisis and risk practice as global practice chair.

Caldwell joined Edelman from Wells Fargo, where she was national community relations communications manager. She joined the bank last April as leader for African-American and LGBT segment PR and then moved into her most recent role managing the bank’s philanthropic storytelling, according to a profile for Caldwell on the website for the Pacific Council on International Policy, which lists her as a member.

Before joining Wells Fargo, Caldwell spent more than 10 years at the CIA, most recently as its entertainment industry liaison between May 2015 and April 2017. In that role, she handled CIA brand management and authenticity consulting for movies, TV shows, documentaries, video games, and books, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She was also a media spokesperson and senior intelligence analyst for the CIA, handling crisis comms as part of the role. While at the CIA, she managed the public release of its 2015 Diversity in Leadership Report and pitched Newsweek’s Women in the CIA cover story in 2016 and Advocate’s 2014 feature on the first openly transgender CIA officer, according to the Pacific Council on International Policy website.

Caldwell was not immediately available for additional comment on the role.