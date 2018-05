Well, Kanye West, the man who recently tweeted that he "can’t be managed" is seeking an in-house publicist to handle all PR matters related to himself as a public figure and for the Yeezy brand.

Whoever takes the job will have to be prepared to handle anything and everything that comes from the unpredictable mouth (and Twitter page) of old Kanye, new Kanye, and whatever other versions of Kanye appear.