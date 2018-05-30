Video: At the heart of innovation - The Bayer-hosted Healthcare Roundtable

Chris Loder, VP of external comms at Bayer, discusses how unique partnerships enable the pharma sector to take innovation to new heights

Boston is known as the birthplace of the American Revolution. More recently, it’s become synonymous with athletic success – all four of its major pro sports teams have won at least one championship within the past 10 seasons.

And as Chris Loder, VP of external communications at Bayer, enthusiastically reveals in the video below, Massachusetts’ capital city is becoming a hotbed for innovation.

As Loder discusses, game-changing offerings such as Leaps By Bayer, a program the company has created to make paradigm-shifting advances in life sciences, are bolstered by being in an atmosphere soaked in innovation.

Just across the Charles River in Cambridge, Massachusetts’ Kendall Square reside numerous tech giants that within the past five years have set up shop in an area many cite as "the most innovative square mile on the planet." That claim is only bolstered by the fact Harvard and MIT call the area home.

Bayer’s 2016 decision to open LifeHub Boston in Kendall Square was heavily influenced by a realization that healthcare companies can particularly thrive in locations teeming with innovation of all kinds – and not just in their sector. Such organizations are already proving to be great partners to the numerous leading healthcare brands with Cambridge addresses such as Bayer, Novartis, and Sanofi Genzyme, whose comms leaders took part in a roundtable that preceded the above video.

And when you factor in that Kendall Square is home to a venue that houses the largest number of startups in one location anywhere in the world – at a combined value of more than $7.8 billion in venture capital – it's fair to say that all brands that call Cambridge home are always within walking distance of world-class innovation.

For much more on the innovative partnerships healthcare brands are increasingly entering, as well as some future predictions from our elite roundtable panel, see the July print issue of PRWeek and check back on prweek.com in early July. And click here for some initial thoughts from our roundtable panelists on earned media tactics.