Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Starbucks explains its new guest policy, take two. Plus: Mark Zuckerberg is set to appear in front of European policymakers.

Starbucks took another crack at explaining its new customer policy on Monday in an apparent response to critics who said the guidelines could turn the coffee shops into flophouses. The company said Monday that staffers have detailed plans on what to do if customers are sleeping, smoking, or disturbing other guests (Wall Street Journal).

Keep an eye on this today: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to meet with members of the European Parliament, and he’s expected to strike a conciliatory tone with the body (New York Times). His Brussels speech is also set to echo the "Facebook as a force for good" language of his appearance in front of Congress last month (Business Insider).

A former software engineer has sued Uber, saying she experienced sexual harassment, racial discrimination, and pay inequity while working at the company (CNN). Nine members of Congress recently sent a letter to Uber and its ride-hailing competitors asking for details about how they respond to incidents of sexual harassment and assault (CNN).

There’s new leadership at Salterbaxter. The social-purpose-focused firm has named Jeremy Cohen as MD as founders Nigel Salter and Penny Baxter move into part-time advisory positions. Cohen worked at the Reputation Institute and Edelman before joining the MSLGroup shop.

As we’ve all long suspected, White House staffers are actually writing many of President Donald Trump’s tweets in his style, complete with emphatic use of the exclamation point and random capitalization (Boston Globe). However, they also claim intentionally misspelling names, such as that of the first lady (ABC News), is not part of the process.