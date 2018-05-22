LAS social media guru who coined viral 'nee-naw' tweet joins NHS England on secondment

The digital comms expert who created the viral 'nee-naw' tweet for London Ambulance Service (LAS) has begun a secondment with NHS England's London region team.

Lauren Smith began her eight-month secondment as NHS England’s (London) digital comms manager this week and will remain there until late January 2019.





Her new role will be within the organisation’s strategic comms team where she will help to run digital channels, including social media, regional sections of the NHS England website and campaigns.





Smith told PRWeek: "It will be many of the things I have done before but it’s a promotion because I will be managing my own campaigns as well."





The tweet went viral, with 1.7 million impressions, 10,000 retweets and celebrity engagement, as well as being name-checked across national media and broadcast channels.





Commenting on her aims during her secondment, which covers the greater London region, Smith said she wanted to bring all her previous experience to bear on her current role.





She added: "I want to work somewhere I can make a tangible difference and the behaviour-change campaigns at NHS England are a great way of achieving that."





In addition to her own projects, Smith will work on flagship campaigns such as the NHS 70th birthday celebrations in July and seasonal campaigns, such as ‘Stay Well This Winter’.





Smith began her comms career with South East Water and has worked with LAS for more than two years.





Smith said: "It’s lovely to be reunited with Anna. We worked very well together at LAS on some major incidents and we’ve got a deep bond."