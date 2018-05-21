MWWPR rolls out sports and entertainment practice

NEW YORK: MWWPR is rolling out a sports and entertainment practice, formalizing the work it has been doing since February when the agency hired Andrew Garson and Joe Flores as EVPs to lead the unit.

"I’ve worked with both of them before in my career at Taylor and Catalyst," said MWWPR president Bret Werner. "They will co-lead the practice, which will sit within the consumer group that is led by Tara Naughton."

Naughton is EVP and MD of MWW’s consumer practice.

Garson was most recently SVP of entertainment marketing at WME/IMG, according to his LinkedIn profile, where Flores was an SVP.

The agency hired other staffers for the practice since February, but held off on publicly rolling out the unit until this week.

"For us, it was important to get it off-ground in early Q1," Werner said. "Because it’s a busy time for sports and entertainment."

Werner joined MWWPR at the start of 2016, when he took over president duties from Michael Kempner, who continues to serve as the agency’s CEO. Previously, Werner was SVP and MD at Catalyst Public Relations, which he cofounded, until 2015, three years after it was acquired by IMG. Werner also worked at Taylor for 13 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

MWW saw 3% revenue growth in 2017 to $53.1 million, making it the 33rd-largest agency in the world via revenue.