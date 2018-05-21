Kanye West, Yeezy brand seek veteran publicist

The celebrity wants someone with "global experience" for the LA-based gig.

CALABASAS, CA: Rapper and designer Kanye West is seeking an in-house publicist to handle all PR matters related to himself as a public figure and for the Yeezy brand.

The full-time role is based in Los Angeles, according to a post on LinkedIn. Desired qualifications include a minimum of 10 years of PR experience, more than five years at a top 20 PR agency, or more than five years of working in-house for a leading brand.

Job-seekers should also have global experience with exposure to Asian and European markets, according to the LinkedIn post, which was published on the professional social network last week.

Ryan Butler, a celebrity graphic designer and PR liaison who is working on graphic design projects with Kris Jenner, West’s mother-in-law, and Che Pope, confirmed the job search and said he is "trying to spread awareness" about the open role.

The Yeezy brand includes Adidas-backed sneakers, apparel, and a newly launched architecture arm.

Over the past two months, West has split with managers Scooter Braun and Izvor Zivkovic. He also shocked social media users last month by expressing support for President Donald Trump, who quickly touted the artist’s endorsement on Twitter, and by calling slavery "a choice" on TMZ.

The comments drew rebukes from other hip-hop artists and entertainers. Adidas CEO told Bloomberg this month that the footwear and fashion brand had not considered dropping West over the comments, despite an online petition calling for it to do so.