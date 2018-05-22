PRWeek UK unveils 30 Under 30 for 2018

PRWeek UK today unveils its annual list of the young stars of UK PR: 2018's 30 Under 30.

Thirty PR professionals all aged under 30, from a variety of agency and in-house roles and across different specialisms, have been selected to be part of the prestigious group after a nomination process and scrutiny from our expert judging panel.

The group will take part in a photoshoot and drinks reception at the London office of Hanover next month, and individual profiles will appear in the July edition of PRWeek UK.

The full PRWeek 30 Under 30 for 2018, listed alphabetically, is:

Caitlin Allen, associate director, Riot Communications Maria Arbalova, senior account director, AxiCom Francesca Catling, senior communications executive, BA Jennifer Christie, EMEA business development director, Text100 Jo Cresswell, associate partner, Milk & Honey PR Ian Cubbon, account director, Mischief Kristian Foged, senior consultant, insights & analytics, Text100 Tom Gault, associate director, Hanover Jennifer Giff, account director, corporate and crisis communications, FleishmanHillard Fishburn Emma Gorton, associate director, Hanover Claudia Guembe, account director, Lansons Matt Gurr, senior account manager, Common Industry Jessica Harriott-Kerr, PR manager (trade), The Telegraph Viola Hazlerigg, strategist, The Romans Jais Mehaji, associate partner, Maitland Alexandra Neale, account director, Antidote Communications Alexander Nicholson, account director, Four Communications Jennifer Ogunleye, financial services media officer, City of London Corporation Georgina Purdy, senior account manager, Ogilvy Joe Rankin, senior account director, MSLGroup Peter Rogers, associate director, Weber Shandwick Erin Salisbury, ‎senior project manager, digital research & analytics, Ketchum Ellie Scott-Smith, senior account executive, FleishmanHillard Fishburn Peter Shand, ‎senior account director, Hanover Justin Shea, associate director, JTA Kate Shouesmith, associate director, Weber Shandwick Chris Smith, ‎associate director, Ketchum Paul Stollery, creative consultant Lauren Westmore, group account director, Third City Rebecca White, head of European PR, internal comms and social media, ‎Sony Professional Solutions Europe

Keep a look out on PRWeek over the coming weeks for profiles and insights into the 30.