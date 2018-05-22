PRWeek UK unveils 30 Under 30 for 2018

Added 5 hours ago by John Harrington

PRWeek UK today unveils its annual list of the young stars of UK PR: 2018's 30 Under 30.

News

Thirty PR professionals all aged under 30, from a variety of agency and in-house roles and across different specialisms, have been selected to be part of the prestigious group after a nomination process and scrutiny from our expert judging panel.

The group will take part in a photoshoot and drinks reception at the London office of Hanover next month, and individual profiles will appear in the July edition of PRWeek UK.

The full PRWeek 30 Under 30 for 2018, listed alphabetically, is:

  1. Caitlin Allen, associate director, Riot Communications
  2. Maria Arbalova, senior account director, AxiCom
  3. Francesca Catling, senior communications executive, BA
  4. Jennifer Christie, EMEA business development director, Text100
  5. Jo Cresswell, associate partner, Milk & Honey PR
  6. Ian Cubbon, account director, Mischief
  7. Kristian Foged, senior consultant, insights & analytics, Text100
  8. Tom Gault, associate director, Hanover
  9. Jennifer Giff, account director, corporate and crisis communications, FleishmanHillard Fishburn
  10. Emma Gorton, associate director, Hanover
  11. Claudia Guembe, account director, Lansons
  12. Matt Gurr, senior account manager, Common Industry
  13. Jessica Harriott-Kerr, PR manager (trade), The Telegraph
  14. Viola Hazlerigg, strategist, The Romans
  15. Jais Mehaji, associate partner, Maitland
  16. Alexandra Neale, account director, Antidote Communications
  17. Alexander Nicholson, account director, Four Communications
  18. Jennifer Ogunleye, financial services media officer, City of London Corporation
  19. Georgina Purdy, senior account manager, Ogilvy
  20. Joe Rankin, senior account director, MSLGroup
  21. Peter Rogers, associate director, Weber Shandwick
  22. Erin Salisbury, ‎senior project manager, digital research & analytics, Ketchum
  23. Ellie Scott-Smith, senior account executive, FleishmanHillard Fishburn
  24. Peter Shand, ‎senior account director, Hanover
  25. Justin Shea, associate director, JTA
  26. Kate Shouesmith, associate director, Weber Shandwick
  27. Chris Smith, ‎associate director, Ketchum
  28. Paul Stollery, creative consultant
  29. Lauren Westmore, group account director, Third City
  30. Rebecca White, head of European PR, internal comms and social media, ‎Sony Professional Solutions Europe

Keep a look out on PRWeek over the coming weeks for profiles and insights into the 30.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Get our email newsletters

Popular Content

News by Sector