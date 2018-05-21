Magnum to open ice cream bar in New York

Magnum is inviting guests to indulge in ice cream dipped into premium Belgian chocolate – dark, milk, or white. Bars can be customized with toppings chosen from a dipping bar featuring 20 hand-selected ingredients.
An "aroma bar" for the senses will also be available, where guests can experience the brand's premium ingredients including vanilla, roses, and cocoa.
The dipping bar ice-cream pop up will open its doors on June 1; it will be located on Spring Street in the city's SoHo district.
