Magnum to open ice cream bar in New York

A Magnum pop-up store where visitors can customize their ice creams with their choice of toppings and dips is opening in New York for the third year running.

Magnum is inviting guests to indulge in ice cream dipped into premium Belgian chocolate – dark, milk, or white. Bars can be customized with toppings chosen from a dipping bar featuring 20 hand-selected ingredients.

An "aroma bar" for the senses will also be available, where guests can experience the brand's premium ingredients including vanilla, roses, and cocoa.

The dipping bar ice-cream pop up will open its doors on June 1; it will be located on Spring Street in the city's SoHo district.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.