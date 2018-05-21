Mediacorp hires new CMO

Singapore’s Mediacorp has appointed Debra Soon as its first chief marketing officer.

Soon has spent more than 20 years at Mediacorp, beginning as a broadcast journalist and most recently she was chief customer officer. Soon will be in charge of Mediacorp’s integrated marketing organisation, which brings together the company’s marketing and communications functions.

She said the unit will seek to "build better brand experiences and bring Mediacorp closer to our consumers, advertisers, stakeholders and the community".

Tham Loke Kheng, Mediacorp CEO, said Soon’s "wealth of industry experience, deep understanding of our consumers and passion for the business" made her a natural fit for the newly-created CMO position.

Succeeding Soon as chief customer officer is Irene Lim, who was head of group sales at Mediacorp, with a particular focus on Chinese consumers.

This story first appeared at Campaign Asia.