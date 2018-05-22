MSL's Salterbaxter hires Edelman veteran as MD while founders step back

Salterbaxter, the social purpose and sustainability business of MSL, has hired a new MD while its founding duo have taken up advisory roles.

Its two founders, Nigel Salter and Penny Baxter, continued to work full-time with the business up until late last year, the agency said. During the search for an MD, they moved into part-time advisory positions.

Jeremy Cohen (pictured above) will lead Salterbaxter from London and reports to Peter Steere, who became EMEA chair for MSL in January 2017.

Cohen joins Salterbaxter from the Reputation Institute, where he had spent the past nine months as vice-president and consulting director for the Benelux region.

Prior to this he spent 18 months at engineering firm Arcadis, having joined from Edelman, where he ran the Unilever account and its social purpose practice. Prior employers include Grayling, Shell and Philips.

Salterbaxter was acquired by MSL parent Publicis in 2014, and since 2016 has operated in London from the same Baker Street offices as its sister firms. Clients include BP, FedEx and Tetra Pak.

Salterbaxter has circa 65 staff in London, and a further 10 in New York. MSL itself (excluding Salterbaxter and corporate and financial specialist CNC) has around 120 London staff.

MSL, Salterbaxter and CNC are listed together in the 2018 PRWeek Top 150 with an estimated £36m, in ninth position.

Steere said: "Jeremy not only brings a track record of respected sustainability and social purpose leadership, he also understands the strong bridge between global megatrends, shifting stakeholder expectations and boardroom decisions around corporate responsibility."

