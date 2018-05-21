MoD re-enacts historic Dambusters mission on Twitter for 75th anniversary of raid

21:39Gibson, Hopgood and Martin’s Lancasters are taking off. #Dambusters75 Pictured: Guy Gibson studying reconnaissance pic.twitter.com/SSbbBp6OZT— Ministry of Defence ???? (@DefenceHQ) May 16, 2018
02:35 – 02:58Ottley, Maudslay and Young’s Lancasters all brought down by enemy flak. One survivor: F. Tees. #Dambusters75 pic.twitter.com/nswic4oItn— Ministry of Defence ???? (@DefenceHQ) May 17, 2018
Watch @oc617sqn talk about his family links with the Lancaster and the future of 617 squadron as the F-35 is set to come to the UK. #Dambusters75 pic.twitter.com/2PLuMfULbv— Ministry of Defence ???? (@DefenceHQ) May 17, 2018
02:06Shannon in AJ-L Radio Transmission: "GONER 79B" #Dambusters75 – Eder Dam is breached. pic.twitter.com/jCleFks3Wk— Ministry of Defence ???? (@DefenceHQ) May 17, 2018
In a recent PRWeek analysis, the MoD was found to be the most active government department on Twitter over a 12-month period and among the highest scoring departments for engagement.
