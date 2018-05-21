Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

From President Trump's weekend tweetstorm to the royal wedding, here's the news PR pros need to know as they start the week.

President Donald Trump thumbed out a string of tweets this weekend calling for the Justice Department to investigate claims the FBI snooped on his 2016 campaign for political purposes. The DOJ said it will expand the mandate of an existing inspector general inquiry to check out the allegations (CNBC). Meanwhile, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said he was told Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation will wrap up by September (New York Times).

I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes - and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

The royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was a ratings hit with American audiences, who watched in greater numbers than when his brother, Prince William, tied the knot seven years ago (Recode). However, royal comms experts said Harry and Meghan "may come to regret their aggressive approach" to media relations.

You no longer have to buy anything at Starbucks to sit in one of its stores. The company informed employees of the policy change in a letter this weekend (Wall Street Journal), more than a month after police were called on two black men sitting in a Philadelphia store (Philly.com).

Hefty legal bill. The Republican National Committee has forked over nearly a half-million dollars to a law firm representing former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks and other Trump aides (Washington Post). Mueller’s team reportedly interviewed Hicks earlier this year (The Hill).

This new kind of fake news from Russia will leave a bad taste in your mouth. Russian marketing firm Bacon Agency is offering to help restaurants get around bad TripAdvisor ratings before the World Cup kicks off next month. "What can you do if no Serbs and Swedes have ever been to your venue and left a review?" the firm asked prospective restaurant customers in its pitch. "You write it yourself!" (Reuters).