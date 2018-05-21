The duds and the Dianas of Royal Wedding brand campaigns

Plenty of brands tried to jump on the royal bandwagon ahead of the wedding of Harry and Meghan. Joe Mackay-Sinclair, co-founder of The Romans, gives his blessing to two that worked - and two that didn't.

The duds

Marks & Spencers' sandwich stunt

"M&S temporarily renamed its roast chicken salad sandwich 'The Proposal’, apropos of nothing. No joke, no pun, no PR agency was involved," Sinclair describes.

Mackay-Sinclair's Royal Rating: "About as good as Beatrice and Eugenie’s hats."

BA's crew campaign

"Proud national carrier British Airways spends FA by phoning in an idea where cabin crew of Flight BA93 from London are all named either Harry or Meghan."

Mackay-Sinclair's Royal Rating: "As tight as having to take your own lunch to a £30m wedding."

The Dianas

Paddy Power's punter project

"The bookmaker offered wedding and FA Cup specials such as Queen wears blue hat and Chelsea lift the cup, letting gambling families across the nation bet on the Nation’s favourite gambling family."

Mackay-Sinclair's Royal Rating: "As fun as Prince Harry in Vegas."

'For Richer, For Poorer' by The Windsor Homeless Project

"The charity put up for sale wedding souvenirs, including a £5,000 commemorative plate, which gets a homeless person off the streets for a year and gives them a new start - albeit not in a palace."

Mackay-Sinclair's Royal Rating: "As smart as the Saxe-Coburg-Gotha name change."

