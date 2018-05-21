KFC, Virgin Trains, British Red Cross, GMP - crisis in spotlight at PRWeek conference

Click here for more information and to book tickets for the must-attend event, which will be chaired by NHS England director of comms Simon Enright.
The case studies will include:
- James Coyle, head of PR, Samsung Electronics UK. He will talk about dealing with the recall of its flammable Galaxy Note 7
- Richard Scott, director of corporate affairs, Virgin Trains, will discuss the social media backlash of the operator ‘banning’ the Daily Mail and taking back control of the story
- Meghan Farren, chief marketing officer at KFC UK & Ireland, and Scott Langham, director at Freuds, will speak on how they responded when KFC ran out of chicken
- Zoe Abrams, executive director of community and advocacy, British Red Cross, will talk about working with communities amid the Grenfell tragedy
- Amanda Coleman, head of corporate communications, Greater Manchester Police, will present on the emotional impact of crisis response, following last year’s terrorism attack in Manchester
- Richard Stephenson, CAA comms director, will talk about taking control of the story and being resilient throughout a crisis after Monarch Airlines' collapse
- Gavin Davis, director of corporate communications & campaigns at Sky, will discuss how brands can survive a reputational crisis.
There will be a focus on cyber attacks, looking at how to prepare, whether more are inevitable and how to stay on the right side of the law after an attack.
A panel session will look at how to build a crisis response team. It will feature: Iain Anderson, executive chairman, Cicero Group; Jennifer Thomas, head of internal comms, Direct Line Group; Mark Hutcheon, comms and brand director, Williams F1 Group; and Stuart Thomson, head of public affairs, Bircham Dyson Bell.
Cheryl Douglas, head of media research EMIA at Cision, will speak about managing relationships with journalists, and Gavin Megaw, MD - corporate & brand at Hanover Communications, will discuss preparing internal stakeholders.
There will be a masterclass on dealing with a crisis in the crucial first 60 minutes; an optional breakfast briefing on how to navigate social data in a crisis; and an interactive session taking attendees through examples of social media crisis simulations.
The full-day event takes place at Etc Venues in Victoria on Wednesday 13 June. Click here for more information.