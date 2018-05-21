KFC, Virgin Trains, British Red Cross, GMP - crisis in spotlight at PRWeek conference

PR professionals involved in some of the most high-profile crisis situations in recent times will offer valuable insights at PRWeek's Crisis Communications conference, taking place in London on Wednesday 13 June.

Click here for more information and to book tickets for the must-attend event, which will be chaired by NHS England director of comms Simon Enright.

The case studies will include:

James Coyle, head of PR, Samsung Electronics UK . He will talk about dealing with the recall of its flammable Galaxy Note 7

. He will talk about dealing with the recall of its flammable Galaxy Note 7 Richard Scott, director of corporate affairs, Virgin Trains , will discuss the social media backlash of the operator ‘banning’ the Daily Mail and taking back control of the story

, will discuss the social media backlash of the operator ‘banning’ the Daily Mail and taking back control of the story Meghan Farren, chief marketing officer at KFC UK & Ireland , and Scott Langham, director at Freuds, will speak on how they responded when KFC ran out of chicken

, and Scott Langham, director at Freuds, will speak on how they responded when KFC ran out of chicken Zoe Abrams, executive director of community and advocacy, British Red Cross , will talk about working with communities amid the Grenfell tragedy

, will talk about working with communities amid the Grenfell tragedy Amanda Coleman, head of corporate communications, Greater Manchester Police , will present on the emotional impact of crisis response, following last year’s terrorism attack in Manchester

, will present on the emotional impact of crisis response, following last year’s terrorism attack in Manchester Richard Stephenson, CAA comms director, will talk about taking control of the story and being resilient throughout a crisis after Monarch Airlines' collapse

comms director, will talk about taking control of the story and being resilient throughout a crisis after Monarch Airlines' collapse Gavin Davis, director of corporate communications & campaigns at Sky, will discuss how brands can survive a reputational crisis.

There will be a focus on cyber attacks, looking at how to prepare, whether more are inevitable and how to stay on the right side of the law after an attack.

A panel session will look at how to build a crisis response team. It will feature: Iain Anderson, executive chairman, Cicero Group; Jennifer Thomas, head of internal comms, Direct Line Group; Mark Hutcheon, comms and brand director, Williams F1 Group; and Stuart Thomson, head of public affairs, Bircham Dyson Bell.

Cheryl Douglas, head of media research EMIA at Cision, will speak about managing relationships with journalists, and Gavin Megaw, MD - corporate & brand at Hanover Communications, will discuss preparing internal stakeholders.

There will be a masterclass on dealing with a crisis in the crucial first 60 minutes; an optional breakfast briefing on how to navigate social data in a crisis; and an interactive session taking attendees through examples of social media crisis simulations.

The full-day event takes place at Etc Venues in Victoria on Wednesday 13 June. Click here for more information.