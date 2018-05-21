Ann Bartling joins Health Unlimited in new PR practice lead position

After a stint at Tonic Life, Edelman veteran Ann Bartling has joined Health Unlimited in the new role of PR practice lead.

Bartling (pictured) was formerly EU MD at Tonic Life Communications, leaving that role in October after a few weeks. She has been working as a consultant until taking the position at Health Unlimited.

Bartling joined Edelman in 2003, initially in Chicago, before moving to London in 2010 and taking the helm of its UK healthcare team in January 2014, before departing in 2016.

Health Unlimited said Bartling joins to grow the agency’s PR and comms function and will be responsible for a team of circa 30 consultants in London.

It follows a reorganisation at parent firm Unlimited Group, announced last month, which saw Health Unlimited placed in the new Health discipline. That discipline, one of seven at the group, also includes Red Door Unlimited and US agency Cooney Waters Unlimited.

Tim Bird, CEO of Health Unlimited, said: "We are delighted to have Ann on board to help shape the future of Health Unlimited. She brings with her a wealth of experience in delivering for clients at the highest level, whilst ensuring growth and team development."

Health Unlimited is listed sixth in PRWeek UK's Healthcare PR rankings in this year's Top 150, with revenue of £8.3m in 2017, down seven per cent on the previous year. Bird put that drop down to "budget reductions and cancellations of planned programmes... [and] a period of organisational change".

Unlimited Group, which also owns Nelson Bostock Unlimited and Fever Unlimited, was formerly known as Creston. It rebranded in 2016 after going private.



