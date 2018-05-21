UK tech giant ARM takes on new agency after a year with Allison+Partners

Added 5 hours ago by Sam Burne James

The UK's largest tech firm ARM has ended its work with Allison+Partners and begun work with Bite Global, PRWeek has learned.

Allison+Partners' role was US, UK and Europe-wide, and Bite is understood to have the same remit.

Neither Next 15-owned Bite nor ARM would comment on the appointment. Bite is reporting to Austin, Texas-based senior director of public relations Phil Hughes. 

MDC-owned Allison+Partners had worked for ARM for just one year. Before that it worked with Racepoint Global for a number of years. ARM's UK-based senior PR manager Alexandra Harrod was a client director at Racepoint until the end of 2015.

"Our contract with ARM ended in May of this year," said Jonathan Heit, Allison+Partners' global president. "We accomplished a wide range of objectives together and are excited to see what’s next for the brand."

ARM was bought by Japan's SoftBank in 2016 for £24.3bn ($32.6bn), with Finsbury advising the acquiring firm around the deal.

