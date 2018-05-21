PRWeek UK Awards 2018: 'early bird' deadline nears

The 'early bird' deadline for the PRWeek UK Awards 2018 is nearing - entrants have until this Thursday (24 May) to make submissions at the lower cost rate.

The winners will be announced at a gala awards evening in London on Tuesday 16 October, where the best campaigns, agencies, in-house teams and individuals will be crowned.

Four new categories have been introduced this year:

Best International Campaign

Best Cause-led Campaign

Best Use of Celebrity or Celebrities

Best Brand or Organisation on Social Media

For more information on the Awards, including the entry kit that outlines the criteria for each category and individual awards, visit the PRWeek UK Awards website.

Entries submitted after the early bird deadline, but before the late deadline of 7 June, will incur a late fee.

For more details on the awards, contact Sian O'Neill on 020 8267 4152 or sian.oneill@haymarket.com

For enquiries about partnership opportunities, contact Steve Forsdick on 07464 494732 or steven.forsdick@haymarket.com