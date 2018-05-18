Rebecca Spicer named SVP of comms at Airlines for America

She is set to join the group next month.

WASHINGTON: Airline trade group Airlines for America (A4A) has named Rebecca Spicer as SVP of communications, the group said on Thursday.

Spicer will handle key public relations strategies, reputation management, and promoting the industry’s advocacy goals on a day-to-day and strategic basis. She is set to start in the role in June.

Spicer will report directly to A4A president and CEO Nicholas Cailo with five direct reports. She will replace outgoing head of comms Todd Burke.

Spicer is leaving her job as SVP of communications and public affairs at the National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA). Prior, Spicer worked as associate director of communications for the George W. Bush White House after leaving a 12-year career in TV news. In 2009, PRWeek named Spicer to its 40 Under 40 list.

A4A members are Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Atlas Air Worldwide, FedEx Express, JetBlue, Hawaiian Airlines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, UPS, and associate member Air Canada.

She is married to former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.







