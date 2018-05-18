Are Uber's new softer spots changing your perception of the brand?

Added 3 hours ago by PRWeek Staff

Or are you not convinced the company has turned over a new leaf?

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, in a new series of national commercials, wants people to know that the company has learned from its mistakes. In one ad, Khosrowshahi says Uber has new "leadership and a new culture" and dispenses wisdom from his father. Do you think the strategy is effective?

