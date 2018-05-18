Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, in a new series of national commercials, wants people to know that the company has learned from its mistakes. In one ad, Khosrowshahi says Uber has new "leadership and a new culture" and dispenses wisdom from his father. Do you think the strategy is effective?
Are Uber's new softer spots changing your perception of the brand?
Or are you not convinced the company has turned over a new leaf?
