Breakfast Briefing: White House considers shrinking communications staff

The Trump administration could pare down its communications team after aide Kelly Sadler’s inappropriate comments about Sen. John McCain’s (R-AZ) health leaked to the media (CNN). The White House staff, which has been without a communications director since early this spring, has also scrapped its daily strategy meeting due to fear of leaks (New York Times).

Starbucks has apologized to a Latino customer in Los Angeles who found a slur written on his cup of coffee. The chain is scheduled to close thousands of shops later this month for employee racial bias training in response to an incident at a Philadelphia store last month in which police were called on two black customers (USA Today).

YouTube’s push to get rid of extremist and violent content on its platform is falling short, according to researchers. A search for several extremist terms found that a surprisingly high number of videos contained "positive sentiments" towards the Islamic State and other extremist causes (CBS News).

United Airlines CFO Andrew Levy has left the company. Treasurer Gary Laderman is taking over his role on an interim basis as the company begins an immediate search for his replacement (CNBC). Levy is stepping down after less than two years in the role (Reuters). Plus: The carrier is also scolding its flight attendants to dress more sharply (Business Insider).

Presidents often weigh in on the great questions of our time, and Donald Trump is no exception. His West Wing staff released a video of their thoughts on the issue tearing society apart at its fabric: "Laurel or Yanny?" on Thursday. Trump’s answer may surprise you (The Hill).