Watch: Text100 and John Boyega encourage public to #SleepLikeAHero to beat cancer

Text100 has developed a creative campaign to drive downloads of crowdsourcing app DreamLab, which harnesses the processing power of smartphones to beat cancer.

Developed by The Vodafone Foundation and Imperial College, London, the free Android and iOS app helps phones "join a virtual supercomputer, capable of processing billions of calculations and so helping speed up vital research", according to a release.

"To give you an example, one PC running 24 hours a day would need 300 years to process the data required. However, 100,000 smartphones running DreamLab for six hours a night could do the job in three months," it says.

A 60-second film featuring Star Wars actor John Boyega (below) is being deployed across below-the-line digital channels, alongside other video content including an animation explaining DreamLab. The film was produced by Text100.

The use of crowdsourcing via everyday tech is reminiscent of another telco operator Deutsche Telekom's dementia fighting mobile game Sea Hero Quest – which was lauded at Cannes and elsewhere.

Text100 UK MD Tara O'Donnell said: "We teamed up with Vodafone to recruit smartphone users in the fight against cancer. Our creative campaign, including videos and social assets, aims to drive awareness and downloads of the DreamLab app to harness the collective processing power of UK smartphones while their owners sleep to advance cancer research."

The current launch is UK only - other markets are also in the process of launching to consumers.

Text100 continues to work on some Vodafone activities, despite deciding not to repitch for its global b2b account after five years.

The firm's global CEO Aedhmar Hynes was named global agency professional of the year at this week's PRWeek Global Awards.