Whole Foods comms head Brooke Buchanan exits

The grocery chain's comms department is in the middle of a shakeup.

AUSTIN, TX: Brooke Buchanan, SVP of comms and government affairs at Whole Foods Market, has exited the company.

A source familiar with the matter confirmed Buchanan’s departure and explained that the comms function at Whole Foods changed when it was acquired by Amazon. Buchanan left the company in April, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Whole Foods wasn’t immediately available for comment. Buchanan declined to comment.

Buchanan joined Whole Foods in September 2016 as global VP of communications. It was not immediately clear when her title changed to SVP of comms and government affairs, as stated on her LinkedIn profile.

Buchanan previously served as VP at Theranos from November 2015 to July 2016. She was the chief spokesperson at Theranos during its crisis.

The blood test company, founded and led by Elizabeth Holmes, was accused of massive fraud. The scandal ended with a lawsuit from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that resulted in Holmes’ ouster. She was fined $500,000 and barred for 10 years from serving as an officer or director of a public company.

Before Theranos, Buchanan was VP of PR for Williams-Sonoma, where she managed corporate communications and government affairs. She held senior roles at Walmart earlier in her career and was a campaign trail and Capitol Hill aide to Sen. John McCain (R-AZ).

Amazon bought Whole Foods Market last June for $13.7 billion.