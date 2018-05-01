Summer Infant creates squad of pregnant superheroes based on real-life moms

The campaign kicked off on National Superhero Day and culminated on Mother's Day.

Company: Summer Infant

Campaign: The M.O.M. Squad

Agency mix: In-house team (execution, social), Adam Ritchie Brand Direction (concept, comms strategy, execution), Knack Factory (video production), Tribal Vision (microsite)

Duration: April – May 2018

Agent Momitor, Professor Potty, The MotherLoad, and AquaMom. These are the members of a group of pregnant superheroes, called The M.O.M. Squad, Summer Infant created to connect with new and expectant parents.

Strategy

Baby product company Summer Infant began planning for the campaign with Adam Ritchie Brand Direction in early 2018, soon after the agency was announced as the brand's PR AOR.

The brand looked to capitalize on recent research from social analytics company Brandwatch that showed women and men were equally excited about superhero films.

Summer Infant was driven by the belief that parents want to be superheroes to their little ones and that the brand's products give them extra abilities.

"We discussed the superhero trend with Summer Infant and how it connected with their message of support," explained Adam Ritchie, principal at Adam Ritchie Brand Direction. "Taking it further, we suggested that these characters be based on real-life moms."

The brand identified and partnered with comic artist Viera Boudreau to help bring the characters to life.

The target audience for the campaign was expectant parents and people with children from newborn to 3-years-old, across the U.S.

Tactics

The campaign kicked off in the week leading up to National Superhero Day on April 28 and culminated on Mother’s Day, May 13.

Summer Infant released a brand video to its YouTube channel on April 25. The video introduced the superheroes and the stories of the actual women who inspired them.

The campaign team secured an exclusive feature on The M.O.M. Squad with The Bump, a parenting and pregnancy outlet, which ran on April 26. The team also targeted lifestyle, women’s, pop culture, news, business, and other parenting media outlets.

"Summer Infant launched the microsite and promoted Facebook and Instagram posts where consumers would be asked to tag the supermoms in their own lives," added Ritchie. "Three random winners would be selected, and receive everything from the full line of supermom products to gift cards."

Results

In addition to coverage in The Bump, the campaign team secured coverage in outlets including The Washington Post, What To Expect, GeekMom, New York Family, and Celebrity Baby Trends.

The YouTube video has more than 30,300 views with a completion rate of more than 56%. The benchmark completion rate of retail brand YouTube videos is 15.7%, for reference.

Within one week of the campaign launch, the brand saw 203 Facebook and Instagram nominations for other "superhero" moms, as well as 3,974 unique visits to the campaign microsite.