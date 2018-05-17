BCW Group merges two tech firms into AxiCom US

Former Burson-Marsteller subsidiaries North of Nine and the U.S. office of PPR will be combined to form AxiCom U.S.

NEW YORK: BCW Group, parent of Burson Cohn & Wolfe, is merging two of its tech firms to form the U.S. wing of its global tech agency AxiCom.

Two former Burson-Marsteller subsidiaries North of Nine and the U.S. office of PPR will be combined to form AxiCom U.S., according to a statement. Both companies were part of Burson before its merger with Cohn & Wolfe in February.

A source close with the matter said no staffing changes will result from the merger.

Emily Dunlop will be president of AxiCom U.S. Dunlop is currently SVP at PPR, according to her LinkedIn profile. She will be based in San Francisco.

AxiCom U.S. has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Austin, and San Francisco. AxiCom did not previously have a presence in the U.S.

The goal of the merger and rebranding of the two tech firms, a statement said, is to further expand AxiCom globally. In addition to its U.S. presence, AxiCom has offices in France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, and the U.K.

After WPP combined Burson-Marsteller with Cohn & Wolfe, the newly formed firm made a number of announcements including naming new regional leaders and unveiling its Asia-Pacific market leaders.

Jim Joseph was also named global president of brand solutions at Burson Cohn & Wolfe earlier this month. Joseph, who became Citizen’s global CEO last June, previously spent five years at Cohn & Wolfe.

Additionally, Burson Cohn & Wolfe hired A.J. Jones as U.S. corporate and financial practice leader.

The firm’s revenue grew 3% last year to $691 million from $668 million in 2016, making it the world’s third largest according to PRWeek’s 2018 Agency Business Report.

BCW Group brands include AxiCom, Benenson Strategy Group, Burson Cohn & Wolfe, Direct Impact, GCI Health, Palisades Media Ventures, PSB Research, Prime Policy Group, and Y&R PR. BCW Group is a subsidiary of WPP.

Editor's note: This story was updated on May 17 to clarify that AxiCom U.S. is newly formed.