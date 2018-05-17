Making headlines: Key moments throughout Martin Sorrell's historic career

A divisive figure, Sorrell's rise to the top of the ad industry was never dull. We outline the key moments.

The year 1985 provided lots of fuel for Campaign’s pages. David Ogilvy had just handed over worldwide creative control of Ogilvy & Mather, the agency he founded, to Norman Berry; Heinz had completed the largest-ever media account move by consolidating £10 million of TV-buying business into Dorlands; Saatchi & Saatchi had unveiled its classic work for Silk Cut cigarettes – a slash in purple silk.

There had been high drama, as the employees of D’Arcy MacManus and Masius were forced to flee the agency’s St. James’s Square office when it had become the temporary headquarters for anti-terrorist squad officers during the Iranian Embassy siege a year earlier.

With so much going on, not too much notice was taken of an astute financial whiz called Martin Sorrell as he prepared to quit Saatchi & Saatchi to begin building his WPP empire.

Who would have realized then that this would be the start of a journey that would lead to him becoming the most powerful man in world advertising?

Who also could possibly have believed what an influential role Sorrell would have on the futures of some of the big names then making Campaign headlines? How far-fetched it would have seemed that the mighty O&M would one day be part of WPP’s empire. Or that the Saatchi-owned Dorlands, then a top-10 U.K. agency, would later, as part of an enfeebled Cordiant group, also enter the WPP fold.

Yet all this – and much more – came to pass. All because of Sorrell’s winning combination of inexhaustible energy, boldness, and the guts to keep going.

Not surprisingly, the industry remains ambivalent about him. What’s unarguable is that he changed it for all time. Through Campaign’s eyes, we look at how he did so.