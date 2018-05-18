Singapore Tourism Board goes back to Four for UK PR

Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has rehired Four Travel as its PR consultancy in the UK with immediate effect.

For the past two years the account for the Asian city state had been held by 3 Monkeys Zeno.

After a competitive pitch, Four Travel has won back the account, worth up to £500,000 over a three-year period, which it last held from 2013 to 2015. 3MZ decided not to re-tender.

The brief is to work closely with STB’s London team and bring to life the recently launched ‘Singapore; Passion Made Possible’ brand strategy in the UK market.

Jason Chan, area director for Northern and Western Europe at STB, told PRWeek: "We appointed Four Travel based on their creativity and digital insights presented. I strongly believe STB London has appointed a like-minded agency that shares our passion for telling Singapore stories to UK travellers."

"Singapore is an incredible destination with a big story to tell," said Debbie Hindle, managing director at Four Travel. "Our role will include moving from demographic to attitudinal targeting in line with STB’s transformational brand strategy. The campaigns we will develop will include digital audience mapping, brand activations, consumer trade, digital PR and social media."

Four Travel, formerly known as BGB until an acquisition in 2011, is the travel specialist division of integrated group Four Communications.

Singapore welcomed 518,907 UK visitors last year. 2019 will be an important year for Singapore as it commemorates the 200th anniversary of the arrival of Sir Stamford Raffles, considered the founder of modern Singapore.