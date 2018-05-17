Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Edelman has a new Germany head. The firm has brought on Ernst Primosch, outgoing executive chairman at Hill+Knowlton Strategies Germany, as its CEO in the country, effective July 1. Based in Cologne, he’ll report to Edelman EMEA CEO Carol Potter.

Still a little confused about what GDPR means for you? Our colleagues at PRWeek U.K. have your ticket a week before the introduction of the data-protection law. Here’s why there are risks and opportunities for PR industry on both sides of the Atlantic with the introduction of the personal data standard.

Ford Motor is putting the F-150 back on the production line. The automaker was forced to halt assembly of its most popular brand last week after a fire at a supplier. Ford expects its second-quarter earnings to see some effects of the pause in production (CNBC).

There’s some interesting info in new Gallup research about how President Donald Trump drives the news cycle. Only 4% of Americans have a Twitter account, follow the president, and read most of his tweets. (Presumably fewer still have set up alerts, like me). However, a majority of Americans (53%) said they hear or see a lot about the president’s tweets (CNN).

The response to this executive crisis probably isn’t in most playbooks. The CEO of Bumble Bee Foods has been indicted for conspiring to fix the price of tuna. A grand jury in San Francisco charged Christopher Lischewski with one count of price fixing by conspiring with other executives to eliminate price controls (ABC News).