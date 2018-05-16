This Deadpool 2 character's LinkedIn profile is a little too realistic

If any LinkedIn users receive a request to connect with someone named Peter W., they might want to have a closer look at the person’s profile before dismissing it.

Similar to a lot of LinkedIn users, Peter hasn’t updated his title to represent his latest position, which currently states him as a regional sales manager at Excalibur Cutlery Co. Reading through the short summary he provides about himself, he notes that he’s been in sales for more than 20 years.



But under the "experience" section on his profile, users will see that since April 2018 Peter has been an X-Force member.

Wait, what?

Peter, as it turns out, is Mr. Deadpool’s newest recruit in Deadpool 2, which hits theaters this Friday. Deadpool is a self-aware superhero played by Ryan Reynolds who possesses the ability to regenerate limbs. And Peter, in short, is a dad-like character who has no superpowers, played by Catastrophe star Rob Delaney.

Before moviegoers are officially introduced to Peter in Deadpool 2, they can get to know the character a little through his LinkedIn profile.

This is how Peter describes his newest job on the social network: "I just do whatever Mr. Deadpool tells me to! Not because I'm afraid of him. But because he's my new boss (who also happens to carry a lot of weapons.) Very excited about this new chapter in my career!"

It appears Peter activated his LinkedIn page this week. Since then, he has created two blog entries, written in a style that can only be described as a tongue-in-cheek nod to the "thought leader" posts regularly published by users on the site.

In his first blog entry, titled "Comfort zones and you," on May 14, Peter wrote about his decision to join Deadpool and the X-Force. The second entry, posted on May 15, talks about how he creates a comfortable work-home life balance for himself.

Looking through his recent activity on the site, he has exclusively engaged with other users’ posts about bees. He really loves bees.

Aside from the X-Force and Deadpool references, the dead giveaway that the profile is a fake is a line at the bottom of his LinkedIn page that says, "This profile was created as part of a campaign for Deadpool 2 by 20th Century Fox."