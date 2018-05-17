Mentees paired with mentors for PRWeek/WIPR Mentoring Scheme 2018

The project involves female PR professionals being matched with a mentor - an experienced female comms figure - who will offer guidance through face-to-face meetings and ongoing communication.
The project, in its fourth year, is a joint initiative between PRWeek and Women in PR, and is designed to inspire the next generation of female PR leaders, tackling the gender gap at the top level of the industry.
See the full list of pairings below:
- Michaela Gray, corporate PR account director, Golin (mentee); Deborah Saw, vice chair and senior partner, Newgate Communications
- Navprit Rai, communications manager (mentee); Christina Kelly, director of corporate affairs, Clydesdale Bank
- Chrissie Cooper, associate director, Fever (mentee); Molly Aldridge, global CEO, M&C Saatchi PR
- Alison Hicks, associate director, Four Communications (mentee); Maria Darby-Walker, NED and executive coach
- Alicia Solanki, practice director, Ketchum (mentee); Tanya Ridd, director of communications for EMEA, Snapchat
- Brooke Kenyon, MD, Orchard PR (mentee); Ginny Paton, director, Mischief (former MD of House PR)
- Surinder Sian, PR & communications manager, Linklaters (mentee); Gay Collins, founding partner, Montfort Communications
- Heather Iqbal, senior comms advisor, Global Witness (mentee); Jennifer Thomas, head of internal comms and customer experience, Direct Line Group
- Alex Birch, director of client services, Clarity PR (mentee); Jo-ann Robertson, CEO, Ketchum London
- Lucy Newson, business director, Karmarama (mentee); Rachel Bell, chairman, The Academy
- Melissa Robinson, director, Frank PR (mentee); Rachel Friend, UK CEO, Weber Shandwick
- Emma Duke, head of communications, Oxford University Press (mentee); Nicola Green, director of corporate affairs, O2
- Elizabeth Wilmshurst, managing director, The Clever Comms Co (mentee); Misha Dhanak, founder and CEO, The Romans
- Ellen Carroll, director, Nellie PR (mentee); Shelley Facius, founder & director, Juice PR
- Jo Hooper, head of communications, Which? (mentee); Ali Jeremy, director of communications, NSPCC.