Mentees paired with mentors for PRWeek/WIPR Mentoring Scheme 2018

The new crop of mentees in the PRWeek/Women in PR Mentoring Scheme have been paired with their mentors, as the 2018 initiative gets off the ground.

The project involves female PR professionals being matched with a mentor - an experienced female comms figure - who will offer guidance through face-to-face meetings and ongoing communication.

The project, in its fourth year, is a joint initiative between PRWeek and Women in PR, and is designed to inspire the next generation of female PR leaders, tackling the gender gap at the top level of the industry.

See the full list of pairings below: