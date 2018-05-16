Sard Verbinnen hires Steven Balet as Strategic Governance Advisors MD

Balet was most recently an MD at FTI Consulting.

NEW YORK: Sard Verbinnen has hired Steven Balet as MD for Strategic Governance Advisors.

Balet will advise "boards of directors and corporate leaders on a range of governance issues important to institutional investors," the firm said in a statement.

Balet is joining SGA from FTI Consulting’s strategic communications business, where he advised clients on transactions, proxy contests, and corporate governance matters in the role of MD.

"Steve is an outstanding professional and practitioner, and we wish him the very best in the future," an FTI spokesperson said.

Prior to working at FTI, Balet was president of SCB Advising, senior MD at Okapi Partners, and EVP at MacKenzie Partners, according to his LinkedIn account.

Balet could not be immediately reached for additional comment.

SGA is led by Chris Cernich, former MD and head of Institutional Shareholder Services’ research division. Sard’s governance advisory group is also staffed by Market Harnett, MD and former president of MacKenzie Partners, and Amy Bilbija, former MD in Evercore’s corporate advisory business.

Sard Verbinnen created Strategic Governance Advisors in November 2016, five months after sold a minority stake to Golden Gate Capital.